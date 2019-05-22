Chick-fil-A Military Appreciation Night feeds active military, veterans

A restaurant in Michiana is saying thank you to members of the armed forces by treating them and their families to a free meal.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on South Michigan Street in South Bend held its annual Military Appreciation Night Wednesday.

All active and retired military personnel, along with their families members, received a free sandwich and free nugget meals for their children.

"We're honoring our active in military and our veterans," franchise owner Edward Endres said. "All they had to do was come in with either their military ID card or their DD 214s to establish that they had served in a branch or honorably discharged. And we were happy to buy them a meal along with their family."

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Main Street in Mishawaka also held Military Appreciation Night.

