Chicago's Brookfield Zoo euthanizes Zenda, a struggling male lion

A 14-year-old male African lion has been euthanized at a suburban Chicago zoo.

Brookfield Zoo said Zenda was struggling to stand and walk.

A necropsy revealed degenerative discs is his spine that had ruptured because of his age. Zenda had lived at the zoo since 2008.

The zoo said it would keep a close eye on Isis, a 14-year-old female lion, who had a close relationship with Zenda.

