Chicago's Brookfield Zoo euthanizes Zenda, a struggling male lion

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A 14-year-old male African lion has been euthanized at a suburban Chicago zoo.
Brookfield Zoo said Zenda was struggling to stand and walk.
A necropsy revealed degenerative discs is his spine that had ruptured because of his age. Zenda had lived at the zoo since 2008.
The zoo said it would keep a close eye on Isis, a 14-year-old female lion, who had a close relationship with Zenda.
1/3/2020 4:27:29 PM (GMT -5:00)