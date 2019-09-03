Chicago sex sting nabs South Bend school bus driver

A man arrested in Chicago for allegedly trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl drove a bus for Clay High School students in South Bend.

Mitchell Mace (photo by Chicago Police Department)

Mitchell Mace, 53, was suspended from his job after his arrest.

Mace allegedly responded to an online advertisement offering sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl in Chicago.

It turned out to be a police sting, and Mace was arrested around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he arrived in the 2500 Block of East 71st Street and was positively identified as an individual responding the online ad, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department.

Mace does not appear to have a criminal background.

In September of last year, 16 News Now featured Mace in a news story about a veteran who was trying to start a support group for fellow former soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and thoughts of suicide.

The Mace family released a written statement saying, “Our family is shocked and deeply troubled by these recent events. We request that you respect our privacy while we work through this situation.”

16 News Now did find and speak to a relative of a student with special needs who used to ride Mace’s bus.

While the student did not accuse Mace of misconduct, at one time Mace accused her of harassment for messages she allegedly left on his Facebook page.

16 News Now is told the situation did not result in criminal charges and that the student was transferred to another bus.

Chicago Police Department documents show Mace’s bond has been set at $50,000.

Mace faces one felony count of indecent solicitation and one felony count of traveling to meet a minor.

