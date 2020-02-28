Chicago schools drop Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples Day

Chicago’s public schools will no longer observe Columbus Day, replacing that October school holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The decision by the Chicago Board of Education has aroused the ire of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans.

Its president, Sergio Giangrande, on Thursday called the decision a ``slap in the face’’ of the more than 500,000 Italian Americans in Chicago.

Giangrande says his group, which sponsors the city’s annual Columbus Day parade, is moving to reverse the school district’s decision.

The five-to-two decision by the Chicago Board of Education follows similar efforts elsewhere, including South Dakota, to recognize the negative effect of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the western hemisphere on the indigenous population.

