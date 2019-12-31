Chicago on verge of 3rd straight yearly drop in homicides

Chicago is set to close out 2019 with a decline in the number of homicides for the third consecutive year.

Police say preliminary numbers early Tuesday show 490 murders in 2019. That's the first time the count has been under 500 since 2015 when it was 491.

Chicago saw a spike in violent crime in 2016 with 773 homicides.

The 2019 decline in violent crime happened citywide, including in historically high-crime areas. Police credit their use of technology to help predict where shootings will happen.

Experts say community anti-violence programs that offer jobs and gang conflict mediation also helped.

12/31/2019 1:00:57 PM (GMT -5:00)

