Chicago-area man charged with mother's bat beating death

The defense attorney for a suburban Chicago man says he mistook his mother for an intruder when he fatally struck her with a baseball bat.

Thomas J. Summerwill of Campton Hills is charged with second-degree murder in the March 24 beating death of 53-year-old Mary Summerwill. The University of Wisconsin-Madison student's attorney, Liam Dixon, said Tuesday that Summerwill is "devastated" and has the support of his family members, who are "disappointed" in the charges. Dixon says the woman's death was a "horrible accident."

Prosecutors argue Summerwill had an unreasonable belief that his mother was an intruder and his actions were intentional.

A judge set bond at $300,000 Tuesday. Dixon says his client would be posting bail.

A coroner determined Mary Summerwill died of cranial injuries.

5/14/2019 2:07:31 PM (GMT -4:00)

