Major League Baseball says the Chicago Cubs will send second baseman and outfielder Ben Zobrist to South Bend this weekend.

Zobrist will begin his Minor League assignment with the South Bend Cubs.

He has been on the MLB restricted list since May 8, tending to a family matter.

Zobrist was the 2016 World Series MVP.

Zobrist needs to return to the 40-man roster by August 31 to qualify for the postseason.