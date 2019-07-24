Chemical manufacturing company opens $8M facility in South Bend

Executives of Tri-Pac celebrated the grand opening of a new manufacturing facility in South Bend Wednesday.

Tri-Pac is a chemical manufacturer. The Michigan company committed to opening a new manufacturing facility in South Bend back in 2017.

The new $8 million, 65,000-square-foot facility is already operational.

Despite its local roots, the company has a global reach.

"They're doing business with companies all over the world, and really with a lot of brand name companies as well," South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea said. "So, for them to have the staying to continue to evolve and have continuous improvement and meet today's needs of their customers is really fantastic."

Tri-Pac has committed to creating up to 70 new jobs by the end of 2020 and has already hired nearly half of those positions.

