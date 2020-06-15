Check out the new Robinson Learn Center

The Robinson Community Learning Center has completed their move to a new and expanded facility at Eddy Street Commons.

After nearly two decades at their last location, they'e moved across the street to an over 12-thousand square-foot space.

It has a spacious lobby with lots of natural light, as opposed to their former Goodwill space with had no windows.

The new building will have a black box theater, maker-space technology lab, podcast studio, industrial kitchen, and early childhood classroom.

Staff is still getting settled into the new space, with programming not beginning until later this summer due to the pandemic.

