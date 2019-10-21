High-speed chase ends with police-action shooting

A man was shot and wounded by police after leading officers on a high-speed chase over the road and through several farm fields early Monday.

The suspect’s car caught fire and was heavily damaged in a field off Leeper Road and State Road 23 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Multiple officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The chase began when the license plate on the vehicle was identified as being stolen.

At one point, the driver shut off his lights, ran through several farm fields and used his vehicle to ram into police vehicles.

The driver is only being identified as a white male.

A written release from the St. Joseph County Police Department indicates that the chase began about 4:30 a.m. as St. Joseph County and La Porte County officers teamed with the Walkerton department to assist North Liberty police.

The release says that during the chase in the cornfield, shots were fired by officers toward the suspect’s vehicle.

Some radio traffic available on the website Broadcastify included one officer talking about a tourniquet and a wound to the arm.

The release goes on to say that officers removed the suspect from the engulfed vehicle and immediately provided medical attention to his gunshot wounds.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

