Chase Claypool feels more confident as a player

As the Fighting Irish continue their prep for New Mexico on Saturday, the team is still getting used to players in different roles.

One of those players is Chase Claypool as he gets used to being Notre Dame's top receiver.

Claypool is ready to rise to the occasion as the top target of Ian Book in 2019.

With Cole Kmet still recovering from a broken collarbone, Claypool provides a veteran's presence.

Last season for the Irish, Claypool averaged 50 yards per game and nabbed four touchdowns.

Claypool says he wants to see more out of himself this season and wants to make every week a 100-yard game the minimum for him.

“I understand now what the team has needed from me and what they're asking from me,” Claypool said. “I think that with that comes I have to understand what the defense is doing, not just what I have to do. I think I've become a smarter player, obviously a more physical player. Now that the ball is coming to me a little more, I've become a more confident player as well.”

Claypool and the Irish are on the field at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time of the 2019 this Saturday as they take on New Mexico.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and you can catch the game right here on WNDU.

