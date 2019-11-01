Charges filed against Michigan City mayor



It looks like crime has become a big issue in the Michigan City Mayor’s race.

Court documents show incumbent Ron Meer faces six felony counts for intimidation and official misconduct, and two misdemeanors for false in forming “resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement.”

Last month, Meer claimed the arrest of his stepson on drug charges was politically motivated.

Shortly afterward the police chief resigned and wrote that he was directed by Meer to pull city officers out of the county drug task force.

Court documents show that Judge Richard R. Stalbrink recused himself from the case because his wife is corporate council for Michigan City.

