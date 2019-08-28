Chapin Mansion in Niles is open and looks better than ever

A Niles mansion is finally back open to the public after some much-needed renovations. The Chapin Mansion has been under renovation since February but is now finally open.

The historic home is one of the last buildings int he country still standing with the American Aesthetic style. The best part is you can check it all out for a low price.

"It's a pretty remarkable mansion," said Niles History Center Director Christina Arseneau. "Our tours are only $5 you don't have to pay big city prices to see the mansion. The open house events we do, most of those are free by donation only so that's kind of fun."

