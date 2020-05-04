SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) Changes are coming to Wi-Fi bus locations in South Bend.
There are 4 new locations that may require you to change where you're going for meals and Wi-Fi.
Those using Wi-Fi or picking up meals at 'University Park Apartments' will now get them at 'Lakeshore Mobile Home Estates'.
The 'Rum Village' location will now be at 'Walker Field Park'.
The Wi-Fi bus at 'Lasalle Landing' will now be relocated to 'Corpus Christi Church'.
The 'Charles Martin Center' location is moving to St. Paul Bethel Baptist Church.
The changes take effect Tuesday.