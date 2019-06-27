Change of plea hearing for St. Joseph County man charged in federal weapons investigation

A St. Joseph County man at the center of a federal weapons investigation could plead guilty.

Lonnie Painter, 57, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He has a change plea hearing on Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

In March, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents raided his home and business. Painter owns Plastic Fabricating and Distributing, which is located in the 200 block of Tutt Street.

Painter was sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder in La Porte County in the early 1990s. He was also convicted of murder in Tennessee.

Painter could be linked to remains of a woman found in Osceola in March.

