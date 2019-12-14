Chance for light lake-effect snow/drizzle today, otherwise mild day

A fairly cloudy day with some breaks in the clouds today, but we could see some light lake-effect snow showers and/or drizzle today too. Highs will be in the upper 30s today. A few snowflakes are possible still overnight as temps fall to the mid 20s. Cooler temps on Sunday with highs around 30 degrees. We’ll be dry during the daytime hours, but then a system approaches from the south. Depending on its exact track, we could see measurable snowfall Sunday night and Monday. We’re continuing to monitor its track. We get chilly mid-week but rebound quickly late in the workweek.