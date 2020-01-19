Challenger Little League holds bowling event in Mishawaka

The Challenger Little League in South Bend is throwing strikes again but this time at the bowling alley.

Children from age four to eighteen came together at Strikes and Spares in Mishawaka for one goal…to have fun.

The organization, first established in 1989, gives boys and girls with physical and mental challenges to enjoy the game of baseball along with the millions of other children who participate in the sport worldwide.

If you want to help bring baseball to more children with mental and physical challenges here in Michiana, you can donate or register your child by visiting challengerdistrict11southbend.com.