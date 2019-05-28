Chaka Khan to perform in New Buffalo this September

Ten-time Grammy Award-winning artist Chaka Khan is scheduled to perform in New Buffalo this September.

She will be doing a performance at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo on Friday, Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, according to a release from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

Khan, who popularized "Tell Me Something Good," a song written by Stevie Wonder and Rufus, charted with 10 No. 1 Billboard throughout her 22-album career. She also had hits with "Sweet Thing," "Everlasting Love," "Do You Love What You Feel?" "Ain’t Nobody" and "I'm Every Woman."

Tickets to see the September performance start at $59 plus applicable fees. They go on sale Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Tickets can be purchased by visiting FourWindsCasino.com or calling 800-745-3000.

A songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka Khan has influenced generations of recording artists. A 10-time Grammy winner, she has the rare ability to sing in seven music genres: R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical. Throughout her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up 10 #1 Billboard magazine charted songs, seven RIAA certified gold singles and 10 RIAA certified gold and platinum albums. Chaka’s recorded music has produced over 2,000 catalog song placements. Chaka’s latest body of work, Hello Happiness, a 7-track album executive produced by English production powerhouse Switch, was released on February 15th, 2019 under Diary Records/Island Records.

Early on, she caught the attention of music icon Stevie Wonder, who penned her first smash hit with Rufus, “Tell Me Something Good.” With Chaka as the group’s dynamic center, Rufus became one of the most popular acts around with songs such as “Sweet Thing,” “Everlasting Love,” “Do You Love What You Feel?” and “Ain’t Nobody.” In 1978, Chaka blazed onto the music scene as a solo artist with the release of the smash hit “I’m Every Woman.” However, the song that made Chaka Khan a household name and propelled her to superstardom the world over was “I Feel For You.” In 2011, she was honored for her legendary career with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Chaka Khan is also an entrepreneur. In March 2019, in she launched a full collection of Chaka Khan inspired wigs and hair pieces for the everyday, modern female consumer, powered by Indique Hair and in collaboration with her long-term hair stylist and creative director, turned manager, George Robert Fuller.

