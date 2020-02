The Century Center in South Bend is hosting a liquidation sale for Maple Hill golf Friday and Saturday.

Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Zach Horner was joined by Bob Kitchen, Owner of Maple Hill Golf, to learn more about the sale, which runs Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Entrance costs $3 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in free.

To learn more, you can visit Maple Hill's website.