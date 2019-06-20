Central Indiana funeral director accused of leaving bodies unrefrigerated

The Indiana State Police are investigating a central Indiana funeral director who allegedly failed to bury at least four bodies "within a reasonable time of death, as required by Indiana law."

Kevin Porter, 62, who owns Porter Funeral Home in Tipton, is under investigation at the Tipton County Sheriff's Department's Request, the ISP reports. Tipton is located between Kokomo and Indianapolis.

Earlier in June, an inspection of the funeral home reportedly revealed that Porter had an expired funeral director's license, death certificates were not issued for 11 people and four bodies were left in an unrefrigerated area. In order to apply for death certificates in Indiana, a funeral director must have a valid license.

During the execution of a search warrant Thursday, ISP detectives searching for human remains found four bodies.

