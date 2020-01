A doughnut chain that is a staple in central Indiana appears ready to roll into Michiana.

Jack's Donuts opened its first store in New Castle in 1961. Documents filed with the state indicate Jack's plans to open a new store in the East Bank area of South Bend and another near Beutter Park in Mishawaka.

Jack's is famous for its applesauce doughnuts, tiger tails and caramel nut rolls.