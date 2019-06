A central Indiana couple is accused of neglecting dozens of dogs.

Prosecutors in Carroll County charged James and Shannon Ballard with nine counts each of animal cruelty, all misdemeanors.

Police first learned about the dogs in May, when a mail carrier spotted several dogs in a road being aggressive.

In all, they removed 36 dogs from the home, along with four cats and 10 chickens. Deputies also found a dead Pitbull on the property.