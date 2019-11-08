Center for the Homeless to host 4th annual "LipSync With Our Stars" Friday night

The Center for the Homeless will host the 4th annual “LipSync With Our Stars” at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday night.

Sixteen different groups will perform some new and old favorite songs, and it's all for votes.

Each vote costs $35, and all the money raised will go to the Center for the Homeless.

"It's not every day you get asked to participate in something like this,” said Myles Robertson, general manager of the Purple Porch Co-op. “I think it's a great opportunity to support the Center for the Homeless, the work it does, and have a little bit of fun at the same time."

“LipSync With Our Stars” will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and while tickets for the event are sold out, you can still vote for your favorite celebrity group by clicking here .

