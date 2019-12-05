Center for the Homeless spreads message of kindness this holiday season

The Center for the Homeless in South Bend is spreading a message of kindness this holiday season.

The organization's holiday luncheon was held Thursday. It featured successful business owner Hakki Akdeniz, who was homeless in New York City before starting his enterprise.

Now that he has eight restaurant locations, he does more than make pizza.

"We get about 300, 400 homeless people stand in line and we give them coats, food, medicine, a lot of stuff," Akdeniz said. "But they tell – we give them, like, blankets, in the winter blankets, gloves, hats, socks for the winter."

Just like the Center for the Homeless, Akdeniz also aims to end the cycle of homelessness and works to spread kindness to those in need.

