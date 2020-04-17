Center for the Homeless hosts Virtual Run, Walk or Ride fundraiser

The Center for the Homeless had to postpone their Dancing with our Stars fundraiser because of the pandemic.

It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the Center, so now they're hosting a Virtual Run, Walk or Ride fundraiser to raise the much needed funds.

Registration costs $20, and you can choose between a 5K, 10K, 20K or 10,000 steps.

The event can be completed anywhere and at your own pace.

Participants have until April 30th to finish, and by completing the fundraiser, you are not only boosting your immune system, but you are helping raise important dollars for the Center.

"This is really a great time. Everyone is cooped up at home with their families, their kiddos need to burn off some extra energy," said Chief Engagement Officer Emily Sims. "So, we thought it might be a good way to get folks to get outside and get active while supporting the Center."

To register for the virtual run, click here .

If you are looking for other ways to help, the Center is also in need of donations like cleaning supplies, hygiene products, razors, and size five diapers.

Dancing with our Stars is postponed until August 21st, but in the meantime, you can still vote for your favorite dancers .

