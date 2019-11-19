Center for Hospice Care opens newest inpatient facility

The Center for Hospice Care held a gathering Tuesday in Mishawaka to celebrate their newest inpatient facility.

The Ernestine M. Raclin House, named after its key donor, is a 12-bed facility designed to make patients and their families comfortable during what can be a difficult time.

There's a family room with fireplaces, a room for quiet reflecting, state-of-the-art rooms for the patients themselves, a sunroom and visiting areas.

The facility is a partnership with the city of Mishawaka and the Center for Hospice Care, along with donors.

The location along the St. Joseph River near North Pine Street and Comfort Place has needed a new look. The city says this facility is perfect.

"This area that contained three condemned buildings, a warehouse, that had a roof that was falling in. The fact that Hospice came in, worked with the city to transform this site, it's what got everything started in Mishawaka," says Mayor Dave Wood. "I credit Hospice for the momentum, turnaround, in downtown Mishawaka."

Also celebrated at the event was Hospice Foundation's "Cornerstones for Living" campaign, which raised over $13.4 million.

