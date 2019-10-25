Cellphone driving ban back before SB Council

The South Bend Common Council is being asked to draw a line in the asphalt.

On Monday, council members will consider a proposed ordinance to ban the use of handheld phones and other electronic communication devices while driving.

Sponsor Gavin Ferlic feels it’s a commonsense proposal — that perhaps by now, everyone has had one of‘those experiences like being stopped at a red light that turns green, yet the driver of the car in front of you just sits there because they’re too busy looking at their phone.

While talk is cheap for now, that could soon change if the ordinance is passed. A first offense would bring a $75 setback. The fine would top out at $250 for a third offense, perhaps enough to change behavior.

“If it increases our safety on the roads, it probably makes sense, so I should probably be curbing that behavior myself, even without a law,” said Michael Levin, of South Bend. “But it would give me the extra push to do the right thing, I'd say.”

The city already bans hands-on cellphone use while driving in school zones. Tickets for that offense peaked at 36 in 2012, although no tickets were issued during the previous five years, and only one has been written this year.

“No, I wouldn't do it if it was illegal, for sure, but I'm a realtor, so if I get a very, very important call I'm waiting for, I usually try to pull over, but I will answer it, and usually on my computer in the car and answer the phone that way. But still, you can't pay attention to the road when you're talking; your mind is elsewhere,” Jeff Schnabel said.

The ordinance would not apply to hands-free calling as long as such calls were initiated or terminated by pressing a single button.

“I'm not really a user, such a big user as everybody else is,” said Gio Lira with Metro PCS. “I'm an old school, so only doing it when I really need to, but definitely not driving.”

On Friday, the South Bend Police Department issued a statement in support of the ordinance, saying, “Safety and focus are important when operating a vehicle. It not only protects the driver but other drivers and pedestrians by putting the attention on the road and not the phone.”

This is the same ordinance that was originally introduced in July. At that time, the measure was put on the back burner to allow council members to concentrate on passing a budget.

