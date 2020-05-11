Celebrities come together for Notre Dame 'The Fight' tomorrow

Country music legend Garth brooks, Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback Terry Hanratty, and many more will be featured in ‘The Fight’ tomorrow night.

It's an eight-hour production that will tell stories of how Notre Dame is taking on the corona-virus pandemic.

It will include performances and interviews in an effort to raise awareness for the 'Student Emergency Relief Fund' and research at Notre Dame.

All funds will go directly to financial aid for students who have been affected by the pandemic.

You can watch online from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m online.

