Celebrate National Dairy Month at Shuler Dairy Farms

June is National Dairy Month, and it's a time to celebrate all the delicious nutrients our bodies need.

Shuler Dairy Farms is a 5th generation dairy farm located in Baroda, Michigan.

Bill Shuler and his sons run the farm, and he says National Dairy Month is an important reminder for everyone to consume more dairy on a regular basis.

He also says it's a time to appreciate your local dairy farms and even take the time to go tour one.

"Everyone wants to know where their food comes from and most people never get the opportunity to get a hands-on approach to a cow,” Shuler said. “If you come here, you can milk a cow, you can play with a baby calves, you can look at a bull that weighs over 3,500 pounds.”

There are 150 cows at Shuler Dairy Farms, and they name every single one.

They offer tours Tuesday through Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here .

