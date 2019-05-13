Cedar Glen apartments renovation process moves forward

"We believe that every resident has the right to safe, decent, affordable housing,” development analyst Chase Schulte said. “We'll be doing that through the renovation of Cedar Glen Apartments."

A major facelift is coming to South Bend's River Park neighborhood.

On Monday night, members of the South Bend Common Council unanimously approved a resolution to allow $7.3 million in bonds to go toward the renovation of Cedar Glen Apartments.

“The $7.3 million in bond inducement is from the city,” Schulte said. “The city is basically acting as a conduit for the bonds. The city is not on the hook for the bonds. They'll be privately placed, with no obligation going back to the city.”

The 179-unit complex will soon be under construction to improve all units and create a desirable, affordable housing location.

“It’s so important that we have diverse housing stock that can meet the needs of low, moderate and any income,” at-large Councilman Gavin Ferlic said. “So, this is really important that we have diversity within our housing stock.”

One resident agreed.

“You need quality places for people to live,” Jason Banicki-Critchlow said. “You know that place for years had a reputation that as a place that nobody wanted to live. Now, not only are you going to make it a place where people can afford to live, but they're going to have an amazing opportunity to be in a nice place.”

Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. promises five units of supportive housing for those most in need.

“Supportive housing is housing with services attached,” Schulte said. “So, things such as financial literacy, some counseling services, potentially some medical services that would be provided from an outside provider. Items like that.”

That is a unique aspect to the complex that would benefit the city's most vulnerable.

“From a supportive housing standpoint, we need to make sure that we're taking care of our most vulnerable residents and making sure that that's balanced and that's spread out throughout the city,” Ferlic said.

The development team now needs approval from the state.

Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. hopes to begin construction this fall and have all work completed by December 2020.

