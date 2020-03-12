Abundance of caution and cancellations surround coronavirus

In addition to the long list of things being done to combat the coronavirus, there’s an increasingly long list of things that aren’t being done because of it.

The Michiana Home show scheduled to take place at Century Center this weekend has been cancelled.

The remaining performances of the Lion King at the Morris Performing Arts Center have been postponed.

Today, the fighting Irish football program fought back by cancelling the spring-inter-squad Blue Gold Game.

Recruiting visits have also been nixed at Notre Dame for the time being and team members have been told not to return to campus until further notice.

In southwest Michigan, the Blossomtime Festival, where queens and kings were set to be crowned Sunday and Monday at the Mendel Center, was postponed.

“You know, we want to make sure every body's healthy and safe and unfortunately with a crowd of over 1,500 we just never know if somebody possibly could be coming in that has been somewhere that has already been exposed to the virus,” said Blossomtime Festival Board of Directors President Anna Abdelnour. “And at Blossomtime we have not done this before. I mean the only time the festival has been suspended was during the, during World War II, during the war.”

Abdelnour still hopes to reschedule the festival in time to save the Grand Floral Parade set for May 2nd.

Meantime, Michigan Sixth District Congressman Fred Upton ordered all of his staff members in all three of his offices to work from home until further notice.

“Capital Hill is a petri dish. We’ve got about 25,000 staffers,” Rep. Upton told 16 News Now in an interview over the phone. “We’re breathing the same air. Running the same elevators.”

Rep. Upton doesn’t want to expose his workers to the virus before we have a cure or a vaccine.

“I think everybody now is capable on my staff through the internet with phones that we could take advantage of the 21st century and be able to respond to the constituent’s needs without face to face meetings and try to break the cycle of this awful thing that’s plaguing the rest of the world.”

