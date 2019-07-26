Cause unknown in South Bend far that spread from backyard

It is not yet known how a backyard bonfire got started, but South Bend firefighters on Friday acted quickly to put it out.

Firefighters arrived to find flames in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of East Irvington Avenue. The fire was so hot it melted some siding on the rear of the house and spread to a nearby privacy fence and a garage.

"The occupants stated that they had a lot of items, things that they were getting rid of, that was back there," Battalion Chief Carl Buchanon said. "They don't know how it caught on fire.

"So, the investigators are here and they're going to hopefully come to a solution as to what exactly happened."

The fire also damaged an overhead power line.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

