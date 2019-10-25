Cause still unknown, but vapers who developed illnesses used THC, nicotine

Michigan vapers who developed lung injuries used THC, nicotine or a combination of the two chemicals.

MDHHS continues to work closely with the CDC and the FDA to get additional information that can help identify the ingredients in the vape materials that are making people sick. So far, no specific brand of device or e-liquid has been identified. Although products with THC, particularly those obtained through informal or illicit sources, appear to play a major role in this outbreak, nicotine products cannot be excluded at this point.

Based on recommendations by the CDC, MDHHS has issued the following health advisory:

- CDC and MDHHS recommend that persons should not use e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those that contain THC.

- At present, CDC and MDHHS also recommend individuals refrain from using e-cigarette or vaping products that contain nicotine.

- E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.

- Individuals who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.

- Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.

- Individuals should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

Adults who are vaping should not smoke combustible tobacco products as a replacement for nicotine. E-cigarettes are not FDA approved as a smoking cessation device. Free help is available for individuals who are interested in quitting tobacco at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

Teens trying to quit tobacco or stop vaping can call or text the My Life, My Quit program at 855-891-9989 for real-time coaching. This program allows teens to work with a coach who listens and understands their unique needs, provides personalized support and helps them build a quit plan to become free from nicotine.

E-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.

Information about the vaping-related lung injury for the public is posted at Michigan.gov/vapelung and for providers at Michigan.gov/cdinfo.



