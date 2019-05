Cleanup at the Forest River RV plant is now over, and the cause of a fire there has been ruled "undetermined."

The massive blaze happened in the 400 block of County Road 15 in Elkhart. Heavy equipment was brought in to help remove debris from the area.

According to fire investigators, there were no other indications that have been able to aid investigators in determining what caused the fire, so the Elkhart Fire Department has officially deemed the cause undetermined.