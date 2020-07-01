Catholic pastor suspended over Black Lives Matter remarks

A bishop has suspended a suburban Indianapolis Catholic pastor from public ministry for remarks in which he compared the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites.”

Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana took the action Wednesday against the Rev. Theodore Rothrock of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel for comments that the pastor wrote Sunday in a weekly bulletin message.

A statement posted on the diocesan website says, “The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the good of the diocese and for the good of Father Rothrock."

Rothrock no longer will be assigned as the future pastor of another Carmel diocese.