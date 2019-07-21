Cassopolis man injured in car crash

One man from Cassopolis is injured after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree.

Sheriff Richard J Behnke reports that his office investigated a personal injury crash in the area of a Robinson Rd and Buffalo Ln in Jefferson Township.

51 year old, Cassopolis resident, Kenneth Lester Warner, was traveling southbound on Robinson Road when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Warner was treated for his injuries by LifeCare Ambulance and transported to Borgess-Lee General Hospital.

Speed and alcohol were a factor. This crash remains under investigation