Cassopolis man charged with several child pornography crimes

A Cassopolis man is facing charges for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Forty-year-old Travis Howey was arrested and arraigned on Oct. 28 after police searched his home and found evidence of child porn.

The investigation was conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If convicted, Howey faces up to 60 years in prison for three counts of distributing and manufacturing the material, 12 years for three counts of possession of it and 120 years for six counts of using a computer to commit the crimes.

