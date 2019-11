UPDATE: Stephanie Elaine Kauffman has been found safe, police said late Friday morning.

Original Story:

Police are asking for help finding Stephanie Elaine Kauffman, at 27-year-old who was last seen in the Dowagiac area near Daily Road and Matthews Street.

Kauffman drives a gray 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.

If you have any information, please contact Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-1560.