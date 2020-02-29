Cass County police arrest man after armed robbery

Police in Cass County arrested a man Friday night after an armed robbery.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 6:30 pm on Friday for an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Vandalia.

The investigation showed that a 32-year-old man went into the store and led an employee to believe that he had a weapon, and requested money.

After the suspect received the money, he left the store and entered an occupied car requesting a ride. When he was denied a ride, he left on foot.

The suspect was located a short time later at an address on Mulberry Street in Vandalia, where he was arrested for armed robbery.

The name of the individual is being withheld at this time, pending arraignment.

This is an on going investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff's Office.