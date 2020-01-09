Cass County mother speaks out after son held hostage for 10 hours

A Cass County mom says she thought she was doing a good deed when she took in a family friend and his girlfriend earlier this week who needed a place to stay.

She never would’ve guessed he’d be the center of a police standoff, accused of taking her 4-year-old son hostage.

A gaping garage on Redfield Street near Ironwood Drive is where Dale Clifton and her son were enjoying a normal Wednesday afternoon when police arrived.

“So, this ended up turning into a nightmare of what I can say is a bad movie, a horrible movie," she said.

The standoff lasted 15 hours, and the noxious fumes and nostril sting as a result of flash bangs used inside the house to get a wanted man and his girlfriend out are promising to last even longer.

“Were you ever in fear for your son?” 16 News Now’s Joshua Short asked.

“No. No, sir,” Clifton said confidently.

Clifton also says she spent all of the day and night outside with police as they negotiated with the wanted man. She says they were able to feed her son and keep him happy during a frightening 10 hours.

She says the man would have never hurt her son.

It was after 11 p.m. Wednesday night when the man let Clifton’s son go. He is safe and with Clifton as of Thursday evening.

She says she was set to get her home appraised for a possible sale in just two weeks. Now that’s on the back burner due to the damage from SWAT officials.

But she can put her home and life back together, thankfully with her youngest son by her side.

