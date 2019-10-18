Cass County authorities find drugs, over 100 animals on property

New Information on a tip to Cass county authorities on October 8th leads to two people arrested, but two different sets of charges are in the works. It was more than Cass County deputies expected to find at an Edwardsburg home.

When police arrived at that home they were looking for drugs, but ran into a disturbing surprise.

"So the Cass County Drug Enforcement team went to the residence and upon their arrival found the house to not only have drugs involved but also had a lot of animals,” Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says.

Neighbors tell 16 News Now the home at 24032 May Street in Edwardsburg where two 32 year old men were arrested allegedly had over 100 animals on the property in deplorable conditions. Law enforcement also finding methamphetamine, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

"Animals ranging from dogs, horses, a deer, chickens, a myriad of different types of animals and some of them were left inside the residence and allowed to defecate inside the residence and then just be left inside the house,” Sheriff Behnke says.

The home is in such terrible shape the sheriff tells me the home was condemned. Animal Control took the animals away and they are being stored at various unnamed locations for security reasons.

"The smell was very strong with the odor of urine and feces and the floors were in rough shape with debris and fecal matter,” Ronald Butts, Director Cass County Animal Control says.

It was a tough scene for animal control officers.

"It’s sad and frustrating both at the same time because animals they rely on us to take care of them and seeing animals in poor conditions, it’s not fair to the animals,” Butts says.

What are the next steps for the men arrested at the now condemned home?

"As far as the drug charges they'll be arraigned,” Sheriff Behnke says. "The investigation is concluding with the animals, trying working with the owner to try and get these animals put in a proper location, and criminal charges will be sought as well.”

16 News Now reached out to the Cass County Prosecutor's Office looking to see if the men arrested had yet been arraigned on any charges, to get an identity, but as of Friday have not yet heard back.

