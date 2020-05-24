Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating injury accident

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle injury accident.

Officers were called out to the intersection of M-51 and Dewey Lake Road Sunday morning around 11:00 a.m.

The initial investigation shows a a westbound vehicle on Dewey Lake Rd. failed to yield to traffic on M-51 and crashed into a southbound vehicle.

The passenger of the westbound vehicle was sent to Lakeland St. Joseph for his injuries.

Seat belts were worn during the crash and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.