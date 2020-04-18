Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal injury incident

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal injury incident that happened Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Huntly Road in Howard Township around 5:00 p.m. Friday for a person pinned on the ground by a vehicle.

Deputies say that Kenneth Horner Jr., 45, of Niles, was working on a vehicle when the jack supporting it failed and pinned him underneath.

First responders lifted the vehicle and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Horner was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.