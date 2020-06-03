Cass County Sheriff's Office introduces new K9 bloodhound

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is introducing their new K9 bloodhound, and they're encouraging the community to interact with her and vote on her name.

Sheriff Richard J Behnke would like to announce the arrival of Cass County’s newest K9 Bloodhound. We encourage the community to interact with the 8 week old, 8 pound female puppy and we are asking that they take the survey to vote on the name of the puppy. Names are listed below.

The Jimmy Ryce Center for victims of predatory abduction donated the bloodhound puppy at no cost from Bluegrass Bloodhounds in Kentucky.

See Jimmy’s story at www.jimmyryce.org

The puppy will join 7 year old Bloodhound K9 Nellie and Deputy Graves to be trained and certified in man-trailing for lost, missing, and endangered persons, which could take up to two years.

Name choices:

BRITTON - (In memory of Cass County’s only line of duty death Deputy Shane Britton EOW 7/19/2000)

SHAY - (short for Shane)

RYCE - (In memory of Jimmy Ryce 11/26/85-11/11/95, and his family that donated the pup)

Please click this survey monkey link to pick your favorite name:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/35MK6GH

The survey will end Friday June 5th at noon. We will announce the winner Friday afternoon.

