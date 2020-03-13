Cass County Sheriff's Dept. asking for help identifying breaking and entering suspects

16 News Now learned how you can help police find the suspects in some recent break-ins in Edwardsburg.

16 News Now first learned about the crime from the Midwest Energy and Communications Facebook page reporting some people were posing as their employees, before breaking into a home on Thursday.

These are images of subjects the Cass County Sheriff's Department says broke into a home on Thursday in Edwardsburg.

These pictures from the homeowners surveillance system were taken during the time of the crime, while no one was home.

This was the only reported breaking and entering, but the sheriff's department told us that there were numerous other reports in the 60000 block of Conrad Rd. of the same subjects knocking on doors posing as Midwest Energy and Communication employees.

The sheriff's department said in a press release, at least three unknown male subjects were reported as being located in Howard Township going house to house posing as Midwest Energy and Communications personnel.

However upon further investigation, they discovered these people were not employed by M.E.C.

The company told how you can tell if M.E.C is at your door, and that the subjects don't work for them.

"The only M.E.C. employees that would ever need access to the inside of a customers home are fiber internet installers and service tech, and our propane service techs. They will have set up an appointment with you in advance so you will know they are coming, they will have photo identification and they will be driving an M.E.C. vehicle," said M.E.C. communications specialist Amy Pales.

If someone comes to your door and says they're from M.E.C and you feel unsure, Pales says you can always call the company and double check.

"We do occasionally have contractors doing work that will come to your door to let you know you might be experiencing a brief power interruption if they're doing service work. But again they do not need access inside your home and they will have identification. But bottom line, if anybody comes on your property and you aren't sure that they should be there please call us and we will verify," Pales says.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department posted photos of the subjects on their Facebook page and asks anyone with information to call the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.

