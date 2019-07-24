Cass County Sheriff's Dept. K-9 finds missing woman

A Cass County Sheriff's Dept. K-9 is being credited for saving a woman who had been missing for around 11 hours.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Department, deputies were called at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night about a woman who had walked into the woods near Pine Lake Street and M-60. Family members and friends were concerned, because she doesn't leave the house "too often," because of medical issues.

K9 Nellie, the Sheriff’s Department's Bloodhound, was able to lead Deputies to the female’s location, about a mile from the home in a wooded area. The woman was disoriented and taken to the hospital by ambulance.