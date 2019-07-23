Cass County Michigan crash kills one woman

Police in Cass County, MI are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Kessington Road and U.S. 12 in Mason Township.

Sheriff Richard Behnke says the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday.

20-year-old Giovanni Noyola Gonzalez of Indianapolis was driving northbound on Kessington Road when he did not stop at the U.S. 12 stop sign.

Gonzalez hit 68-year-old Margaret Elaine Willis of Elkhart. Police say she was extracted from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

