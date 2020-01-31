Cass County, Michigan dispatch receiving calls after system outage

16 News Now has learned calls are coming through to the Cass County, Michigan dispatch system.

Officials in Cass County, Michigan said 911 phone lines were down early Friday morning.

Cass County is just one of many centers dealing with this problem. We're told over 40 counties were impacted.

Although the system seems to be back up, dispatch said they're still waiting for an official word from their provider.

If you are still having trouble getting through, please call 269-445-1560.