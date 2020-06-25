Cass County Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Cass County Fair has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year's fair will take place August 1-7.

The Fair Board approved for drive in livestock shows during the 2020 Fair dates.

Only exhibitors and parents will be allowed to attend the show due to restrictions and the final plans are still being worked out.

"While we understand this is not the outcome we all wanted, our goal remains to provide the best possible experience for our county's youth who deserve the opportunity to show their projects and be recognized for all of their hard work," the Fair Board said.