The Cass County (MI) Courthouse was evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat.

The courthouse was reopened at around 11:45 a.m. after it was cleared.

The initial bomb threat phone call was received around 8:45 a.m.

A Berrien County Sherriff's Department K-9 was brought in to clear the building.

